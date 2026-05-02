This Handy Synth Packs An ESP32

Since the first electronic hobbyist wired up a multivibrator to a keyboard many decades ago, electonic synthesisers have been a staple of home-made projects. Now with the proliferation of significantly powerful microcontrollers it’s possible to make a synth that surpasses many of the high-end models from days gone by.

Among those we’ve seen of late perhaps none does this better than [Povle] with their Spark portable keyboard. It’s a tiny thing that reminds us of those little Casio synths of the 1980s, but in its 3D printed case it packs a load of features.

Hardware wise it’s an ESP32 with a 3D printed keyboard using keyswitches. There are a load of pots for sound adjustment, and buttons for functions. A small OLED display shows what’s going on. Software wise it relies upon the AMY synth library, and there are repositories for both its hardware and software.

There’s a demo video we’ve placed below, and in it you hear the keyboard at work. And here maybe we’ve saved the best until last, because alongside being a fully featured synth, it’s also a sampler and a Bluetooth MIDI keyboard. Is there nothing this thing can’t do!