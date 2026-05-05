Using Hamster Power To Charge A Phone

It seems fair to say that hamsters are a somewhat divisive pet, between their fluffiness, high-strung nature, short lifespan and incessant squeaking that sounds like some electronic device is trying to tell you something. With that in mind, maybe that having these fuzzy little critter take up some of the daily slack will help endear them to more people. Something like helping to charge mobile devices by converting their frantic exercise wheel time into electrical power. Cue [Flamethrower]’s hamster wheel-powered generator.

Due to the irregular pacing of the hamster on its wheel it makes sense to treat it as an energy harvesting problem, for which the common CJMCU-2557 module – featuring the TI BQ25770 – is a pretty good option. It covers a voltage input from 0.1 – 5.1 V after a cold start minimum of 0.6 V, with a maximum current of 0.1 A.

The modules come with a super capacitor to store collected energy, but you can further charge a connected battery, for which [Flamethrower] used salvaged 18650 Li-ion cells. After letting the hamster do its thing for a night in the – admittedly far too small wheel – there’s enough power in the cell to at least start charging a smartphone, though sadly it’s not mentioned how much power was harvested.

Hopefully the hamster in question will be overclocked with a larger wheel, along with detailed measurements of how many hamsters it takes to charge the average phone.