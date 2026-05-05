Earthworms Don’t Bio-Accumulate Microplastics, So There May Be Hope For Us

Microplastics absolutely saturate the Earth’s environment, and that’s probably not a good thing unless you’re looking for a sediment marker for the Anthropocene period. On the other hand, environmental contamination only becomes a really big problem if it bioaccumulates– that is, builds up in the tissues of plants and animals. At least when it comes to worms, that’s not the case with microplastics, according to new research from the Canadian Light Source at the University of Saskatchewan.

The Canadian Light Source isn’t just some hoseheads in an igloo with a flashlight– it’s a 2.9 GeV Synchrotron tuned to produce high-energy photons. Back when Synchrotrons were used for particle physics, Synchrotron radiation was a very annoying energy sink, but nobody cares about 2.9 GeV electrons anymore. So rather than slam them into each other or a static target, the electrons just whip about endlessly, giving off both soft- and hard X-rays for material science studies– or, in this case, to observe the passage of polyethelyne microplastic particles through the guts of some very confused earth worms. To make them detectable by x-ray, the polyethylene was bonded to barium sulfate, an x-ray absorber. Equally opaque barium titanite glass microspheres were used with different worms, as a control.

Despite being fed plastic enriched with far more plastic than you’ll find outside of a 3D print farm, it seems the worm’s digestive system was able to reject the particles, even those as fine as 5 microns. That’s a good thing, because if the worms were absorbing plastic from the soil, it’s likely their predators would absorb it from the flesh of the worms, so and so forth up the food chain in the sort of cascade that made DDT a problem and makes mercury compounds so serious. If the worms are rejecting these compounds, there’s a chance other creatures can too– and at the very least, it means they aren’t building up on this bottom rung of the foot chain. If you’re looking for a more technical read, the full paper is available here.

It’s too early to say what this means for how microplastics get into humans and other animals, but it’s hopeful. Equally hopeful was the recent finding that studies that don’t rely on football-field sized X-ray machines might be picking up on microplastics from lab gloves, skewing results.

Header image: the digestive systems of earth worms as imaged by the Canadian Light Source. Credit Letwin, et al,

Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry, vgag072, https://doi.org/10.1093/etojnl/vgag072