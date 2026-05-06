RGB Laser Projector Does Colorful Asteroids And Much More

Have you thought about building a galvonometer-based laser projector, but don’t know where to start? There are a lot of resources out there, but you could do worse than to check out [Breq] and [Mia]’s laser vector project, which provides a very well-documented and low-cost starting point. They boast that the most expensive part of the project was the ANSI-certified safety glasses, which shows a dedication to safety we wish more people would show when playing with coherent light.

The rest of the parts — from the galvos to the RGB lasers module with dichloric mirrors to keep everything on the same beamline, to the ESP32 module driving everything — was ordered from AliExpress, and not from the most expensive vendors, either. Considering that, it works remarkably well.

Like all DIY laser projectors, this one does vector graphics, sweeping the beam fast enough that the human eye registers crisp, clean lines. Galvonometers, or galvos for short, take analog input, so a DAC is needed — fortunately the ESP32-S2 comes with a pair built in. The custom PCB of course has audio-in for the usual Lissajous lightshow or oscilloscope music, but with an ESP32 as the brains, you can do a lot just inside the projector.

Like what? Well, play Asteroids, for instance, using Wiimote controllers. Project a lovely clock. Render text input in various single-stroke fonts. More to the point, since this is a projector, take arbitrary SVG data and project literally any image you’d like — as long as it doesn’t have too many lines, at least. The galvos in this project are rated at 20,000 points per second, which is not exceedingly fast: they were chosen to meet the budget, not the greatest-possible speed.

More to the point is that this is one of the better-documented projects of this type we’ve seen. [Breq] doesn’t just tell us how to build the projector, but why they designed it that way. We really encourage you to give it a read if you’ve been thinking of getting into this sort of display.

We’ve seen plenty of laser projectors before, most of them producing vector images like this one. If you really must have a raster display, though, that’s also an option. Don’t count out vector images, though — they could even replace your Christmas lights.

Thanks to [CapinRedBeard] for the tip! Remember to send any bright ideas you see to our tips line, coherently lit or no.