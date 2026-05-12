As the foremost boffins of Europe toil deep underneath the border between Switzerland and France in their never-ending quest to truly understand the fabric of the Universe, they rely on a vast amount of electronics. The PCB layout team at the particle accelerator thus work with a huge array of parts, for which of course they create KiCad libraries. Now the folks at CERN have made those libraries available as open source, so you can benefit from their work.
The libraries themselves can be found in a GitLab repository, and at the moment are offered only for KiCad version 9.x. We tried installing it in our KiCad 10.0 installation and it refused complaining of a missing JSON file, but we’re assuming that with more time and effort we could have made it happen. We’re told official 10.x compatibility is on the way.
Browsing the repository shows what a multiplicity of parts are included, so we can see this becoming a standard install for many people and the CERN footprints turning up in many projects featured here.
Thanks [Daniel] for the tip!
6 thoughts on “Another Gift To The World From CERN: Their Entire Set Of KiCad Libraries”
Can you convert them for use in Eagle? I hate Kicad because it’s so clunky and tends to crash on large projects. At work I use Altium and for hobby projects Eagle rulez.
Normally you would expect this to be an importer function of eagle, but because eagle has been dead for 5+ years, that is unlikely to happen.
I’ve also read a lot of forum posts, and most people who switched from eagle to KiCad wished they had done this years earlier, and would not want to go back. But it is somewhat common that people need an adjustment period because KiCad works quite differently from eagle.
You call it “dead”, I call it mature, feature-complete software.
Comparing Eagle to Kicad is like comparing a BMW X5 to a Trabant.
These people from CERN were already the ones responsible for the extremely big usability improvements in KiCad version 4. Back then I was able to speak once with Javier Serrano, and he told me their purpose was making KiCad as enabling to open hardware development, as gcc was for open source software development.
I’ll always be thankful to them (and all other contributors of course) for their awesome work!
The annoying thing is that kicad X+1 will immediately upgrade the file format to X+1 preventing future access from version X. This means that if you have multiple “editing stations” you have to synchronize upgrading all systems where the projects/libraries may be edited.
For them to maintain both kicad-9 and kicad-10 compatiblity is probably QUITE the hassle.
Why isn’t there an AI app that auto generates symbol+footprint from datasheet?
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