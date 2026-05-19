Biofeedback Butterfly Beats With A Pulse

Biofeedback is the idea of making one conscious of a biological process or feature, and then using this to try and exert control over the very same. [Mariia Hruntes] demonstrates this ably with a fluttering build of her own design.

In this case, the biological process being made clear is that of the user’s heartbeat. This is tracked with a MAX30102 pulse oximetry sensor, which can be used to measure both heart rate and blood oxygen levels if so desired. It’s hooked up to an Arduino Uno, which polls for pulse rate data, and then actuates an SG90 micro servo in turn. This operates the wings of a 3D printed butterfly, such that they flap in pace with the wearer’s pulse. The goal is to observe this, and then try and calm one’s self to relax and slow the flapping through the power of the mind.

It’s a simple build, but one that clearly demonstrates the concepts of biofeedback in action. We’ve seen similar principles applied to everything from aiding sleep to improving the practice of mediation. If you’re working on your own neat biofeedback project, be sure to let us know on the tipsline.