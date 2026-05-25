3D Printing Space Cadet Pinball Into The Real World

Unless you’ve managed to avoid touching a Windows computer until after the Windows XP era, it’s pretty good odds you’ve played Space Cadet Pinball. Some of you may have even paid for the Mac port of Full Tilt! Pinball, the actual game the Windows freebee was supposed to demo. Unofficial ports exist for Linux as well, which means the one place nobody has ever played the game is, ironically, on a pinball table. [CNCDan]aims to change that in a video embedded below.

Ironically given [CNCDan]’s name, the parts he starts with — the two sorts of pop bumpers, the drop targets, slingshots, and delayed-drop hole– are all largely 3D-printed. While some of these parts are available commercially, it turns out that the scaling of the virtual pinball machine doesn’t match anything on offer, and rather than compromise [CNCDan] decided to do it himself, an attitude we absolutely respect.

All that’s left are the flippers– his first prototype wasn’t powerful enough–and a couple minor mechanisms before building the table. To do that, he’ll need high-resolution art worth printing. Not surprisingly, a game dating from 1995 doesn’t have high resolution assets available with which to do that. That kind of creativity isn’t in [CNCDan]’s wheelhouse, so if it is in yours and you want to collaborate, or know someone who does, you can reach [CNCDan] at his YouTube page. At the very least, he can pay you in playtime.

[CNCDan] often goes beyond his namesake, like with his SteamDeck-like handheld, or his 3D printed VR headset. Still, no guesses how he’s going to build the cabinet.