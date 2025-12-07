The ZX Spectrum Finally Got An FPS

The ZX Spectrum is known for a lot of things, but it’s not really known for a rich and deep library of FPS titles. However, there is finally such a game for the platform, thanks to [Jakub Trznadel]—and it’s called World of Spells.

Like so many other games of this type, it was inspired by the 3D raycasting techniques made so popular by Wolfenstein 3D back in the day. For that reason, it has a very similar look in some regards, but a very different look in others—the latter mostly due to the characteristic palette available on the ZX Spectrum. A playable FPS is quite a feat to achieve on such limited hardware, but [Jakub] pulled it off well, with the engine able to reach up to 80 frames per second.

The game is available for download, and you can even order it on tape if you so desire. You might also like to check out the walkthrough on YouTube, where the game is played on an emulator. Don’t worry, though—the game works on real ZX Spectrum 48k hardware just fine.

The Speccy retains a diehard fanbase to this day. You can even build a brand new one thanks to a buoyant supply of aftermarket parts.

[thanks to losr for the tip!]