An Atic Atac Minimap For The ZX Spectrum

The use of modern microcontrollers as add-on peripherals for 1980s home computers has delivered significant benefits and capabilities unimaginable in the days when those machines were new. A great example come from [Happy Little Diodes], who’s using a Pi Pico based peripheral for a Sinclair ZX Spectrum to provide something that looks far more modern, a hardware minimap for the iconic Spectrum game, Atic Atac.

The ZX expansion port provides all the bus signals from the Z80 microprocessor, and the peripheral uses a latch to capture Spectrum memory writes. Because the game’s operation is well known it can easily watch out for updates to the in-memory variable that contains the game room ID. It’s then a case of drawing the map with the player centered on the room the are in, for a much more 21st century game interface component.

Having been around when both the ZX and this game were new, we like this add-on, a lot. We can imagine it could relatively easily support other games, too.

Haven’t got a Spectrum? Never fear, you can make yourself one!