Most hackers and makers end up with a cheap pair of calipers in the toolbox at some point or another. [DiodeGoneWild] decided to take a particularly cheap plastic pair and tear them down to see what makes them
tick measure.
The electronics is, unsurprisingly, all contained inside the carriage which slides along the ruler. The ruler itself has an etched copper strip inside, underneath the scale sticker, with repetitive T-shaped sections. Meanwhile, the PCB in the carriage has a series of plates for capactive sensing. As the carriage slides along the copper strip inside the ruler, the capacitive sensing plates pick up varying capacitances which are directly proportional to how far the carriage has moved, allowing for precise measurement of relative position. Zeroing is a job for the user, via the ZERO button. We get to see how this works on the bare hardware level, and [DiodeGoneWild] even breaks out the oscilloscope to help show us what’s going on.
[DiodeGoneWild] also notes that these calipers are particularly frustrating for how quickly they discharge batteries while in storage. This may be down to the convenience feature, wherein moving the caliper switches the display on. There’s no hard off switch here—so the caliper is always drawing some juice even when it’s just in the cupboard. This is why these things are forever turning up dead when you need them.
If you’ve never pulled apart one of these cheap tools, this is a great way to see what’s actually going on under the hood. We’ve seen some other great teardowns lately, like this deep dive into a cheap pair of smartglasses. Video after the break.
8 thoughts on “Tearing Down A Cheap Digital Caliper”
Ah yes, I know that frustration of my digital calipers always being dead just when I need them. So at Open Sauce last month I was thrilled to see that DigiKey was giving away SOLAR POWERED calipers at their booth! Never again with that particular dead battery in my measuring moment of need!
Solar, that’s genius! I’ve been taking the batteries out when not using mine.
Wait, solar as in life the cheap calculators kind of solar? Because if so, I need two!!!
These exact calipers are a legend on the 3dprinting subreddit, and the story is that the battery NEVER dies. I’ve had one for years and only replaced the battery once, despite my kid using it as a sword regularly.
I’m guessing it’s more a problem with batteries that have been sitting in closets or on shelves for years before you pop them in the device.
I doubt it. i had the same callipers and it would kill a battery in a month. then it bricked itself, so i bought a vernier callipers and learned how to read it.
I’ve got one from Lidl that looks suprisingly identical to this one and yes the batteries die within days if left in despite the display being off. Case in point being I put a new battery in mine a couple of weeks back, using it for a few minutes each day, some days I remove the battery some I leave it in. Tonight the readings were going crazy indicating dead battery already.
When I first got it I used it for a short while then put it away with battery in. Came back a few months later and it was dead as a dodo so my first assumption was the caliper had died as surely a battery wouldn’t die after a few months of doing nothing. Now I’ve learned to take the battery out as soon as I’m finished but still forgot sometimes.
I think there must be multiple variants that look the same on the outside, because I’ve had maybe fifteen of these over the years (a few for me, the rest for other people to use during classes & workshops), and there’s exactly one of them that seems to last forever; the rest of them absolutely murder batteries. Doesn’t matter if you use the LR44 alkalines or the fancier SR44 silver oxide batteries, they go from brand new to dead within a month or two.
It doesn’t seem to matter whether you’re using them heavily or just leaving them in a drawer, so I’ve always assumed they just had atrocious standby current draw for some (undoubtedly unnecessary) reason.
I have a digital caliper from Pittsburg via Harbor Freight that is about 10 years old. The electronics package looks nearly identical but it requires a button push to turn on and the caliper is steel not carbon fiber. My battery life is about 2 years and I do a lot of measuring.
I also have a gorgeous Helios vernier caliper from the 1960s that is a joy to use. Sadly age and nearsightedness is making it harder to read the vernier accurately.
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