Nintendo DS Port Of Super Mario 64 Released With Multiplayer Support

For some time now [Tobi Friedly] has been tinkering away at porting the original Super Mario 64 from the Nintendo 64 to just about any device imaginable. One of these being the Nintendo DS, with the code and build instructions now up on GitHub, along with the demonstration video below that shows off the added multiplayer functionality.

We previously covered this project and the challenges involved. The main problem that kept him from just taking the existing Nintendo DSi port by [Hydr8gon] and running it on the original DS is that the latter doesn’t have enough RAM to load the entire game ROM into memory. The integration of NitroFS for asset streaming took some time, along with addressing sound support and overall stability. Meanwhile it appears that multiplayer support was also added along the way.

This multiplayer involves two DS systems, each running its own copy of the game. This can be nice for co-op playing of the game, as well as just for goofing around in a 120 star fully finished game with a buddy.