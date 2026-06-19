It’s never been easier to get a printed circuit board made. In fact, almost every electronics video out on the internet will incessantly remind you of this fact now. But making a custom PCB wasn’t always as straightforward as sending a KiCad file to a board house. Many DIY methods involve harsh chemicals and tedious processes, but did have the potential benefit of taking much less time than waiting on boards to arrive in the mail. [Bettina Neumryr] is demonstrating one of these older methods, called the toner transfer method, using a circuit that was printed directly in an old magazine.
The first part of the toner transfer method is to create an image that can be printed. Since this circuit came from a magazine, it is first scanned in to a computer and imported into GIMP, where it can be scaled to match the size of the components and then sharpened to make a crisp print. With the image ready, it’s time to print the image onto some toner transfer paper, ensuring that the printer in question is a laser printer which actually uses toner. From there, a sheet of blank copper PCB is prepared and then the toner is transferred by heating, in this case using a laminator. After that its etched, removing all of the copper not protected by the toner, and then the toner itself can be removed which leaves behind the copper traces.
For those of you who were around when toner transfer was in vogue, this video might not have much value. But for anyone who can’t use a board manufacturer for whatever reason or is looking for alternatives, a modern video showing the method could be much more useful and have better context for beginners than videos made a decade or more ago now. Some of those older methods include similar processes using inkjet printers instead, but there are more modern DIY methods as well using lasers or CNC machines too.
5 thoughts on “PCBs Straight From The Magazine”
There were times I wanted PCBs made in the 80s when I came across interesting stuff. Unfortunately scanner was expensive, laser printer was expensive, and I wasn’t allowed to have potentially toxic chemical before I became an adult. By the time I got back in electronics oh about 15 or 20 years ago, DIY was easy with free Eagle CAD and scanning from a magazine wasn’t really a thing anymore.
I still need to go back through all Popular Electronics and Radio Electronics magazines for the projects I still wanted, update it for modern components, and make my own PCB design.
I made my first FTDI FT232RL adapters using the toner transfer method. This was before you could get them for a few bucks online. I collected the glossy pages of catalogues to use them as toner transfer paper. Together with an old iron and iron III chloride, this was all I needed.
Later I switched to photosensitive PCBs and worked with developer and NaOH.
The adapter actually died last month :D
You beat me to it. I couldn’t afford that fancy transfer paper. I had to tear a page from an old magazine to use for transfer. And a clothes iron to do the transfer too.
Elektor magazine was once known for its excellent artwork for circuit boards.
Initially, they provided high-quality acrylic film masters. Later, the quality of the artwork declined when they switched to tracing paper, and eventually, they printed the designs directly onto standard magazine paper.
This deterioration coincided with the commercialization of their projects, the introduction of an expensive PCB service, and distribution through licensed partners.
The method described is pretty absurd. Bettina is wrong to a great degree.
Programs like Sprint-Layout are a better option; they allow artwork to be created digitally and modified—for instance, if a component needs to be substituted.
In high school (77-78) I and 2 friends built don’t Lancaster’s tv typewriter on a PCB.
The magazine has the board layout. The school had photo etch resist and an arc lamp. We got some surplus double sided PCB. Did it best to line up both sides. We were only a little off. Then had to drill all those holes.
They weren’t plated through, and we decided to use sockets. I think I soldered all those sockets on both sides. Really made a mess of the sockets, melting the plastic.
In the end it worked, but I am happy there are affordable PCB vendors these days.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)