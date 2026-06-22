SDS-Remote Brings Power-User Features To Siglent Scope

Many oscilloscopes have provisions to be connected to a computer and used remotely, but most of those interfaces are fairly rudimentary. To address this, [Winfried] has developed the SDS-Remote, a remote interface for the Siglent SDS 1000X-E series oscilloscopes.

The 1000X-E series oscilloscopes have both USB and network interfaces, and the SDS-Remote can use either (though the USB interface is still somewhat experimental). SDS-Remote allows for remote controlling the oscilloscope, capturing waveforms super handy as it lets you export a CSV file of the waveforms for further analysis. You can also capture screenshots of the scope through the web interface, making it much easier to compare waveforms as you’re working on a project. The built-in data logging lets you run long experiments and save out their results. The macro recorder lets you automate complex tests using SCPI commands and brings basic scripting to the interface without needing to run separate code. There’s also a mechanism to integrate an AI LLM to help translate common language into the correct scope configuration.

Thanks [Winfried] for sharing this awesome web interface for the oscilloscope no doubt it’ll be a welcome upgrade for those already remote controlling their Siglent scope. Head over to his GitHub page and check it out for yourself! Have you written any improved user interfaces for your equipment? Be sure to let us know what you’ve done so we can share with others who may find use in an interface that offers more than came with the product.