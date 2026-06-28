Make Your Own Loudspeaker From Scratch

A loudspeaker is a vital component of every device that plays sound, but while its operation is simple, it’s a surprisingly difficult device to build. [Rvanderouderaa] has made an Instructables post showing a speaker design that it’s claimed, had an impedance that varies by volume (Dutch language, Google Translate link).

In all moving-coil speakers, a coil of wire is held in a radial magnetic field. To this is attached a cone, and when a current is passed through the coil the whole thing moves to create the sound. The tricky part of making one comes in making the cone itself, and in particular the suspension system that holds it in place while allowing it to move backwards and forwards. It’s normal for these components to be moulded from thick paper.

This design uses a 3D printed frame and cone, with the 3D printing providing excellent rigidity. The suspension system is a circular corrugated sheet, and it’s made in this case using papier-maché made from wet toilet paper, and a 3D printed mould. We particularly like this technique.

This is an impressive build, simply for having made a recognizable and working speaker in the first place. There’s no demo video so we have no idea how it sounds, but for us the point is more in the construction than the reproduction.

If speakers interest you, we’ve taken an in-depth look at them in the past.