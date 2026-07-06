Gluing 8192 MCUs Together To Make A GPU

What do you get when you take 8,192 CH570 MCUs, put them on custom PCBs, and write firmware for this interconnected gaggle of cores? In the case of [bitluni]’s project, you get something that’s decidedly cluster-shaped.

These cheap MCUs feature a QingKe 32-bit RISC-V core that’s clocked at a maximum of 100 MHz, with an RV32IMBC instruction set. This means that they support integers, integer multiplication and division, bit manipulation, and compressed instructions, but no atomic, vector, or floating-point instructions.

The basic concept was to use a single MCU per pixel, but once you start scaling up a measly 10 mA and ~$0.10 per MCU to literally tens of thousands of them, you’re suddenly talking about thousands of dollars in hardware as well as a cool 655.36A at 3.3V – or 2 kW – for something close to QVGA resolution at 320×200. Clearly this would be a rather crazy project to implement, which is why each MCU also got its own RGB LED to immediately create the pixel.

In order to fit so many MCUs, the design was split across multiple PCBs, or blades, connected to a backplane. On each blade, a group of MCUs is connected to a controller MCU, in the form of a larger MCU. With some prototype blades assembled and bodges implemented, each single MCU could then be programmed.

For the power supply, a 3 kW Corsair ATX PSU was used to supply power to the subsequent power stages. As a result, the first prototype looks like a pretty fancy addressable RGB LED matrix.

This is said to be only the first step, with this ‘Ultracluster GPU’ still getting a few more levels tacked onto it to make it into something that’s more GPU-shaped. Probably the biggest question here is whether the final version will be able to generate said QVGA output image without needing more power than what a typical 230 V, 16A European outlet can provide.

We think that [Jensen Huang] probably will be more scared of the ESP32-S3-based video card that [bitluni] made before, though at least [bitluni] seems to be having fun making more MCU-based clusters, such as this one from 2024 and this one from 2025.