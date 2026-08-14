Large-Scale Pokémon Eviction Looms With Pokémon Bank Server Shutdown

After the Nintendo 3DS handheld console saw most its online services including the online store (eShop) taken offline not too long ago, it was only a matter of time before the demise of even the remaining paid services, such as the Pokémon Bank which Nintendo has now announced will be shutting down on February 25 of 2027.

The ability to transfer the digital pocket monsters, or Pokémon, between physical systems has been a staple of the series since the early Gameboy days when a link cable would be all you needed to trade and catch’em’all, as they say in the trade. Naturally over time this Cloud-based aspect wormed its way into this series as well, starting with the 3DS and this continuing on the Nintendo Switch in the form of the Pokémon HOME app.

With this paid service an avid Pokémon fan could collect up to 3,000 of these digital critters, move them between various Pokémon games and generally allow players to keep the same Pokémon with them across games. As noted by [Kevdog Plays] in an informative video on what to do before the shutdown, the service is free during these final months.

What’s interesting is that certain Pokémon can only be obtained from 3DS Pokémon games, which means that without either an alternative to this transfer mechanism or these games becoming available on newer Nintendo consoles, there will forever be that gaping hole in one’s Pokedex. Naturally this raises the usual questions about software archiving and preservation when an online service is required for the full game experience.