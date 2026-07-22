FLOSS Weekly Episode 876: There Is No Money Fairy

This week Jonathan chats with Michael Meeks about Collabora! What’s the origin story in this consulting company, why do they have an outstanding office suite, and where is the world headed to accomplish digital sovereignty? Watch to find out!

Collabora Productivity – https://www.collaboraonline.com/

Michael’s person blog – https://meeksfamily.uk/~michael/

Michael’s comic strip – ‘The Open Road to Freedom’ (TOTF) https://www.collaboraonline.com/torf-index/

Did you know you can watch the live recording of the show right on our YouTube Channel? Have someone you’d like us to interview? Let us know, or have the guest contact us! Take a look at the schedule here.

Direct Download in DRM-free MP3.

If you’d rather read along, here’s the transcript for this week’s episode.

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Theme music: “Newer Wave” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

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