An LLM In The Kitchen

Have you ever been looking up a recipe for something new and been stymied by the directions being a wall of text, especially to find that one detail right when you’re in the middle of making the dish? Recipe Lanes by [bohemian-miser] leverages an LLM to create flow charts to make the process more straightforward.

As someone who has mostly avoided LLM use thus far, I found the examples in the Gallery helped inform what the LLM was expecting for prompts as my first attempts were unsuccessful. Once you know the language expected from the computer, you can get it to generate icons for each ingredient and a flow chart of the steps to cook the food. While it does organize the chart when it is generated, each element can be independently moved across the canvas to put things in a more sensible order, especially as I found it can generate elements with overlapping text.

The 8-bit icon style and button text on the site give it a fun bit of flair that adds to the overall experience. The tool is still in its infancy, but it’s Open Source, so we hope to see it improve over time. If you’d like to see some more interesting kitchen hacks, how about ramen in edible packaging, this rotary phone kitchen timer, or these automated Arduino splash guards.