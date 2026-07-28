The Orphaned Sources At The Hacker Camp: What Happened Next

At the 2024 Electromagnetic Field event in the UK, some awkward items turned up at the swap meet: radioactive sources. Fortunately there was [Tryst] at hand, who works in the nuclear industry, so they were safely collected. At this year’s EMF he was back, with a talk about what happened next.

It seems they were an industrial version of the smoke detectors we’ll all be familiar with, containing the same Americium alpha emitters, but in greater quantity. Their path from industry to hacker camp is purposefully shrouded in mystery to avoid future incidents happening because people are scared to come forward, but it seems that but for a bit of post-Brexit regulatory chaos they would normally have been taken back by their Danish manufacturer for disposal.

We’re treated to a fascinating deep dive into radioactive source regulation and just what these sources are. In short, they’re not too dangerous as they are, but what makes them a worry is that they can easily be dismantled and their contents released. Ingestion of alpha particle emitters is a particular worry, so they must be kept safe and accounted for. Which leaves [Tryst] with a set of radioactive sources that sit in a regulatory grey area and can’t easily be disposed of. He ends by asking for suggestions as to how they might be used, of which we favor a true random number generator.

Light-hearted interludes aside, this is a cautionary tale for all of us who delight in digging through technological junk, and we are lucky that our community includes people with the expertise to do something about items like these. The full talk is below the break.