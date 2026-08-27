Support Bath Enables An Epoxy Benchy

There’s plenty of substances that can theoretically be extruded from a nozzle, but only a regrettably small subset of them can actually be used for 3D printing. One limiting factor is the liquid range: too high a melting point and it’s hard to reliably extrude, too low and it tends to ooze and flow once extruded. Embedded 3D printing offers a way around this: it submerges the entire print in a shear-thinning support gel which keeps liquids in place until they solidify. [Riley] of Riley’s Lab recently built such a 3D printer and used it to print in silicone and epoxy.

In place of the extruder, [Riley] mounted a mostly 3D printed syringe pump, which allowed him to squirt out almost any liquid. For a test, he printed a tardigrade model out of cream cheese. This was a good test material for several reasons: it’s cheap, easy to extrude, and holds it shape well after extrusion. Silicone and epoxy, however, won’t hold their shape, which is where the support bath comes it. This was a mixture of mineral and vegetable oil, with some fumed silica added to make it thick yet shear-thinning. This lets it contain the extruded liquid, yet flow as the extrusion needle slices through it.

For the first test, [Riley] printed a Benchy out of Sylgard 184. The outcome looked good in the bath, bar some stringing, but it seemed to have limited adhesion between layers, and disintegrated upon removal from the bath. A second test with a two-part epoxy worked much better; it also had some stringing, but it held together while the bath was washed away in isopropyl alcohol, and even seemed decently shock-resistant afterwards.

It’s great to see a hacker working on this technology; we’ve previously covered a commercial take on it, as well as some of the research that led to it.