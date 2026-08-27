Running Multiple Linux Kernels Without Hypervisor

In a move that’s no doubt going to trigger a lot of confusion and nostalgia, Mklinux is back, in a sense. As the announcement makes clear, this is multikernel Linux, not microkernel Linux, which is an experimental OS designed to run the Linux kernel as a user-space server running on top of OS X’s Mach kernel.

Naming overlap niggles aside, this neo-mklinux lets multiple independent Linux kernels run simultaneously on bare metal. There is still a host kernel which handles the carving up of hardware resources to the newly spawned kernels, but unlike with a hypervisor there are no abstraction or translation layers.

In theory this should mean basically perfect isolation between kernels, which is one of the main selling points along with increased performance. Compared to running KVM guests the provided benchmarks show much lower latency, at between parity to two times faster.

A website is provided with instructions to get started, along with architectural details if that’s your thing.