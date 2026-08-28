Casting Engine Parts From 3D Prints

After building a couple of internal combustion engines by milling billet aluminium stock and cringing at the absolute waste of material this created, [Camden Bowen] figured he’d give casting metal parts a shot. Of course, the key here is to create the molds for said casting, which is where you got a few options available.

Since DIY is really his thing, he also made his own kiln using cement and perlite, plus a propane burner. For the aluminium material to melt, he bought a stack of aluminium alloy wheels, as these are made of an alloy that’s actually suitable for casting. These were turned into ingots as a first step towards casting the engine parts, which among other things helps to purify the metal.

For the actual casting method he picked lost PLA, meaning the intended shape is 3D printed in PLA, then put into plaster before it’s melted out of the newly minted mold in an oven and subsequently burned out in the kiln. For the plaster [Camden] used regular Plaster of Paris, mixed with sand to give it suitable heat-resistant properties.

After some trial and error, as well as a lot of trouble burning out all the PLA, he got a usable mold and managed to eventually cast an engine cylinder with only a few imperfections. Considering just how convoluted it would have been to mill that part out of billet aluminium, it’s easy to see why commercial manufacturers are casting such parts as well.