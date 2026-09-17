Keep Your Back Cool While Others Melt

With an El Niño event in full swing those of us in the northern hemisphere have just had a roasting hot summer, and those in the southern are about to have one. We know what that means, even with the best laid plans the slightest bit of exercise is going to raise a lot of sweat. And if you’re carrying a backpack that means a soaking down your back. Never fear though, because for that one, [Crafterboi] is here with a fan-assisted back protector.

The idea is simple enough, an open framework that sits between you and the backpack, allowing air to flow. If that weren’t enough, there are a couple of 5 volt fans at the top to blow air through the space. It’s printed using PETG, because as he explains, on a really hot day some surfaces can exceed the temperature at which PLA starts to soften.

We like the idea of this project, but what we especially like is that his prototype was made of a pizza box. ten out of ten for resourcefulness! Meanwhile this isn’t the first time we’ve seen a cooling backpack as others have had Peltier systems and evaporative coolers. We would link you to them, but sadly those are both from Hackaday’s early years and link rot has taken their websites.