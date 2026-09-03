A Thoroughly Modern Minimalist Transceiver

Making a radio is so often a case of taking tried and tested designs and working with them to create something new. It’s a safe way to make something that works. [Riyas] however has gone for an entirely different tack, creating an entirely modern transceiver with as much as possible going on in the silicon.

At its heart are three integrated circuits, the familiar Si5351 as a transmit VFO, an Si4372 receiver, and an RP2040 tying it all together. This microcontroller functions both as controller, and as an ADC to provide a software defined radio via its USB port. The Si4372 having an internal SDR architecture and its output being digitized again is not lost on us.

It’s for digital modes and CW only, but we’d venture the opinion that those are where the interesting stuff is anyway. We certainly like it for its simplicity, and also for the one-cable solution it offers. So many other designs need a sound card and extra cables, this one makes for a lot less clutter. We hope we’ll see more development on this design over time, it could become a favorite in the homebrew rig stakes.

Meanwhile the Si5351 is notoriously annoying to program. A while back we covered a library that might help, if you get stuck.