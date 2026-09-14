There are many uninterruptible power supply (UPS) solutions for the Raspberry Pi that take the form of HATs with a battery on board, but they’re not suitable for every situation. Web3-Pi are using the Pi 5 as an Ethereum node, and found the need for a UPS that didn’t sit on top of the Pi. Their solution is the Web3 Pi UPS, a device that sits in the USB power chain.
It’s a box that takes three power inputs, USB-C PD, a barrel jack, or a hot-swappable Sony camera battery, and puts out the constant 5 V at 5 A the Pi requires. The USB output isn’t just for power, it can communicate with the Pi to deliver telemetry and ask the OS to shut itself down if power reserves are failing. Inside are a CH32 RISC-V microcontroller that handles the power circuitry, and an RP2040 that handles control and an OLED screen for a UI. The project’s web site also mentions provision for an LTE add-on for remote monitoring, however this doesn’t at the time of writing appear to be fully implemented in the GitHub repository.
While it’s probable that few of you are mining Ethereum on your PI, we can see that there are plenty of other situations that this project could find a home in. It’s not the first Pi UPS we’ve seen, though some of them are considerably less complex or capable.
13 thoughts on “A UPS For Your Pi That’s A Little Different”
I’ve been looking at cordless tool batteries to power my projects but these Sony batteries seem to be more compact and available.
These SONY batteries are in a very stable formfactor. Where the same model (or improved version with a compatible footprint) has been around for almost 30 years, I have yet to find a powertool battery that will remain the same for more than 5 years before it will be discontinued. As they are constantly “improving” the formfactor for a more “balanced design”, higher voltage for “more power” and each time the connectors change… the chargers are incompatible and you end up with various shapes and sizes of what could have been oh so practical, one battery that fit’s all your tools….
Dewalt 20V batteries have been around for at least 15 years and haven’t changed. I’ve used them in a few projects.
Agreed. I like the form factor and usability. But like I mention below, it’s difficult to find a mating connector.
I’d also like to find quality info on the infolithium protocol. Between the lousy libraries, poor documentation and spotty availability in the batteries, it’s essentially useless.
Neat! This actually does perfectly solve a problem I was facing, and no, I am not mining anything with a pi.
Maybe pedantic, but running a node is different than mining. Hence why it can be done on a raspberry pi instead of an asic.
Nice job with that.
The two perennial problems with NP-F batteries:
1. What do you use for the terminals? Supplier, Part number/distributor, catalog number?
2. What do you use to talk to the battery’s smart pin?
Thanks! On the terminals: that connector is the real UNOBTAINIUM of the NP-F world.
You can occasionally find it from resellers, but at prices that make no sense for a small product. So I tracked down the factory that actually makes it and ordered a big batch directly.
I like sharing this kind of thing with other hackers, so here it is: BP3572-B from Guangdong Techeng Hardware Electronics Co., Ltd.
A regular UPS will do this. Not expensive, and available from a local store right now.
They address this on their page, but speaking for my own use case, a fully DC solution is much better suited.
@Andrew: a regular UPS works, but it’s AC → DC → battery → AC → DC just to feed a Pi, it’s the size of a shoebox, and many small ones won’t negotiate the 5 V / 5 A PD profile the Pi 5 wants. This one is DC end to end, Pi-sized, and the battery is a hot-swappable camera pack you can buy in any photo store.
I dont know where you live or what you consider expensive but traditional UPS absolutely is expensive, has lead-acid battery unless you want to pay even many times more and is completely ineffective. If you take out its battery and use good DCDC then you make 1h battery life into >1day.
Quick’n’dirty solution: The old smartphone with a PD enabled USB hub.
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