A UPS For Your Pi That’s A Little Different

There are many uninterruptible power supply (UPS) solutions for the Raspberry Pi that take the form of HATs with a battery on board, but they’re not suitable for every situation. Web3-Pi are using the Pi 5 as an Ethereum node, and found the need for a UPS that didn’t sit on top of the Pi. Their solution is the Web3 Pi UPS, a device that sits in the USB power chain.

It’s a box that takes three power inputs, USB-C PD, a barrel jack, or a hot-swappable Sony camera battery, and puts out the constant 5 V at 5 A the Pi requires. The USB output isn’t just for power, it can communicate with the Pi to deliver telemetry and ask the OS to shut itself down if power reserves are failing. Inside are a CH32 RISC-V microcontroller that handles the power circuitry, and an RP2040 that handles control and an OLED screen for a UI. The project’s web site also mentions provision for an LTE add-on for remote monitoring, however this doesn’t at the time of writing appear to be fully implemented in the GitHub repository.

While it’s probable that few of you are mining Ethereum on your PI, we can see that there are plenty of other situations that this project could find a home in. It’s not the first Pi UPS we’ve seen, though some of them are considerably less complex or capable.