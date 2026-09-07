Comparing PETG And PCTG Filaments

The average 3D printer owner knows a few types of filaments – PLA, ABS, somewhere in the middle, PETG. PCTG is another option that can be confusingly similar to PETG. Recently, [Igor Gaspar] of [My Tech Fun] took a poke at both types. He obtained both PETG and PCTG transparent filaments from the same manufacturer to compare them directly.

As we recently detailed in an article on PET polyesters, PETG is glycol-modified PET, meaning that some of the glycol monomers are replaced by CHDM monomers to create a more flexible and robust material. PCTG is very similar to PETG, except that more than half of the glycol monomers are replaced rather than less than half. This creates a PET-type material that has distinct physical properties from PETG, which might be desirable for some applications.

PCTG is more ductile due to the addition of more CHDM, but also requires higher temperatures to print, closer to ASA presets. During testing, it’s obvious that PCTG is indeed much more flexible, making it potentially a good choice for springs and compliant mechanisms. PCTG is also highly impact-resistant, unlike PETG, and resists higher temperatures much better.

Overall, other than the higher printing temperatures, PCTG seems like a solid option for more extreme environments, potentially as an alternative to ASA and similar filaments.