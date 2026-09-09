It’s GNU Radio Companion, But In The Browser

The progression of the web browser from a tool for simple static information browsing into a do-everything computing environment has been inexorable, with package after package making the jump. Today it’s the turn of GNU Radio Companion, lowering the barrier to software defined radio considerably. It’s the work of [Marc Lichtman], who’s name you may recall if you have ever used pysdr.org.

Loading it up gives you a very familiar window if you’re used to GNU Radio Companion, and it comes with a set of example flowgraphs that cover a large range of applications. It supports a collection of software-defined radios (SDRs) including the well-known RTL-SDR, and if that’s not enough it can also use your sound card. There is even a set of recorded off-air captures to experiment with.

We’ve spent a while here playing with it, and it does everything we’re used to from the version outside the browser. The only thing we’re told it won’t do is work with a networked SDR, but that’s no deal breaker.

Thanks [Marcus Müller] for the tip.