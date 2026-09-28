An IR Blaster Project, In A Nutshell

The speed that computers have gotten smaller is a bit mind-bending. Most of us now walk around with computers in our pockets that would have rivaled the supercomputers from a few decades ago. And, although it seems like the speed at which things are getting smaller and faster has slowed a bit compared to the rapid pace of the 90s and 00s, some truly minuscule computers are accessible nowadays. So much so that it’s possible to do useful computing inside a walnut shell.

The first step in this build is to crack into a walnut. Most have a natural seam that separates two hemispheres, so splitting it open, enjoying a small snack, and then adding some small neodymium magnets on the inside of that seam to close up the shell is not too difficult. From there, some LEDs were installed at various points in the shell, with an ESP32-C3 installed in the middle to control everything and oriented so that its USB port is still accessible.

Although putting a small microcontroller in a nutshell might seem like a novelty, [JSK-koubou] is actually using the LEDs to perform a useful task. The walnut sits in his living room and connects to a home automation system through the ESP32, and when it receives a command it uses the LEDs to send infrared signals to non-connected devices. Hiding projects in unexpected places is a fun pastime, like this Meshtastic node hidden in a landscape light.