Being able to monitor voltages and currents is essential for many applications, with the national electrical grid being no exception. The obvious complication here is that the voltages and currents are massively higher than for those other applications, making safely monitoring these somewhat of an engineering challenge. The used systems for current monitoring are detailed by [Jordan Taylor], also known as [The Electric Brit], in an explainer of grid-level current transformers (CTs) and associated elements that help to provide galvanic isolation for safe current measurements.
Even if the basic principles remain the same, when you’re dealing with currents of 5 kA and more, the associated clearances and penalties for getting a detail wrong increasing correspondingly. The CTs help to implement over-current protection (OCP), over-voltage protection (OVP) as well as differential protection, which is useful to detect leakage and shorts, which could also happen inside the CT if the windings become damaged.
Any such failure condition can trigger a circuit breaker to be tripped, or other corrective measures to be taken. Incidentally this is also how it can be detected when someone is tapping off power in an illicit manner. As with all transformers they’re never perfect due to issues like core saturation, and thus performing accurate measurements and picking the right type of transformer is an art in itself, as explained in the video.
Ultimately CTs and the associated equipment are what makes an AC power grid responsive to any changes and with it into the reliable foundation of modern-day society.
3 thoughts on “How High-Voltage Current Transformers Monitor The Grid”
So how can a CT detect fraud use? If I draw 1kWh without a meter from the grid, and my neighbor draws 500Wh with a meter, and that CT can measure this accuratly enough, maybe. But if both meters are Ferraris meters, how does this work? Asking for a friend.
Well if you draw 1kWh from the grid in one second the electricity company is going to know as it will look like a short circuit.
I guess this article refers to customers that don’t get billed by the kWh but instead pay a flat fee for average load and a surcharge for exceeding an allowed peak load. Heavy industries like aluminium smelting and steel mills fall in this category. Of course such customers want to stretch the contracts a bit and power companies want to catch that.
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