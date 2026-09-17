[Bucket Mouse] has long been a fan of the various iterations of the Nintendo Game Boy. Now, he’s turned his eye to the Game Boy Advance, building an enhanced version for the console’s 25th anniversary.
There are plenty of ways to mod an existing GBA to be better than the original, but this build recreates the console from the ground up. It’s basically a brand new motherboard that replaces the original entirely, requiring only the CPU and RAM to be harvested from the original board.
It’s perfect for when you find a badly-damaged handheld that needs heavy repair, because every other part on the board can be purchased new. You can buy a nice shiny screen kit online, and even upgrade to LiPo power if so desired. The new motherboard also eliminates sound issues that are common when upgrading the screen in a classic GBA, and there’s stereo audio available on the headphone jack as standard. Battery life is also improved compared to the original.
If you’ve got a haggard old GBA in need of repair, or you just want to build the best classic handheld you can, it’s worth taking a look at this build. You might also appreciate previous works from [Bucket Mouse], like his efforts to improve the original Game Boy.
7 thoughts on “An Enhanced Game Boy Advance”
I have an original Gameboy with a broken screen – as best as I can tell, I can’t just replace the screen – there are no replacement screens available.
There are replacement mainboards with screens – which are Gameboy emulators – and it just feels like it wouldn’t be ‘my’ Gameboy, or ‘a’ Gameboy anymore, so I haven’t yet ordered one…
There are replacement screens available for the DMG, but like you noted you will have to replace the front “button” board as well. This isn’t emulation at all, the original cpu mainboard is retained and all the front board does is convert the original display control signals to the format needed for the new lcd. AFAIK there are no 1:1 replacements with a monochrome reflective lcd, they are all newer tft or ips lcd’s (often with colorized pallet settings and even sometimes options to simulate the original pea green color and pixel screen door effect). I agree it’s just not the same as the original screen but I haven’t found another option to get closer to the original yet.
With RTX shaders you could implement a GameBoy LCD in software to achieve the desired look.
I wished there was an b/w e-ink screen for the DMG and Game Boy Pocket! 😃
Or an amber screen (plasma) for the DMG..
I don’t like to use color screens for monochrome devices, if it can be avoided.
Personally, I hope that the flat screen technology will still evolve here.
Monochrome OLED screens would be cool, for example.
I think a sharp memory lcd would look (forgive the pun) quite sharp on a dmg/pocket and have the benefit of fast refresh!
Wife brought a ds, 3ds, advanced, and a snes into our marriage, i brought the nes mini, n64, wii and switch. Have not touched her advanced yet, gonna test it soon tho. But it were hers when I played the first time with the ds and 3ds (and I was amazed by them!)
That’s cool, she has a great taste it seems! 😎
You’re lucky! 🙂
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