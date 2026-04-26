It seems to be becoming a bit of a theme that consumer electronics are dying not due to some critical fault, but due to Cooked Capacitor Syndrome (CCS). Case in point, Dyson handheld vacuums and the capacitors on its driver board. After having his $800 Dyson V15 handheld vacuum die after two and a half years of regular use, [LeftyMaker] found himself elbows-deep in the dusty innards of the vacuum just to replace some capacitors.
After initially trying a new battery and other common troubleshooting steps, he found that lots of people were having the same flaky behavior with their Dyson vacuums, all with the same underlying cause. On the driver board for the DC brushless motor, there are a couple of capacitors that seem to cause issues across models, with the standard response by Dyson being to ‘buy a new body’.
While it’s definitely possible to tear down the vacuum to get to the driver board, you’ll be doing effectively a full disassembly, all to see the capacitors located right next to the hot motor in a very confined space. [LeftyMaker] confirmed a very high ESR on the old capacitors before replacing them with 125℃ rated Rubycon 35PZF270MT810X9 polymer capacitors for $1 a pop.
Unsurprisingly, the vacuum worked fine after that fix, but it shows a trend where CCS has become so commonplace that it’s no wonder that the phrase ‘planned obsolescence’ is being uttered alongside it. For this particular series of Dyson vacuums, the issue is apparently so bad that [Hasan] created a custom driver board that might be superior in multiple ways. Maybe we need an OSHW vacuum cleaner, just to avoid such shenanigans.
11 thoughts on “Dyson Vacuums And The Curse Of Cooked Capacitors”
the failure points i seem to encounter most with my expensive (though refurbished) Dyson vacuum cleaner is with esoteric plastic pieces that are under-engineered for the repeated stresses they encounter and then crack
Schematic of plastic parts used in 2021-2025 Dyson vacuums can be found here: https://blog.techcraftinsights.com/schematic-plastic-parts-2021-2025-dyson-vacuums
Of the several “burned out” LED light bulbs I’ve torn apart, all of them had failed due to bad capacitors. There’s a significant amount of heat generated in a tight space by their basic AC/DC converters, cooking the capacitors in just a few months. It occurs to me that much longer life could be achieved by putting a better AC/DC converter in the fixture with heat dissipation, then selling separate, replaceable DC powered LED bulbs.
look up “Dubai lamp” and its backstory
Ripple can be a killer too.
“Engineered to fail” has been a Dyson thing from the start. Thankfully, competition still exists in the vacuum cleaner market. LED light bulb makers have the problem of “socket saturation” to deal with. I could see capacitor vendors charging extra for a component with a deliberately shortened lifetime if it means that bulb vendors could get a sale every year.
As for what’s worse for the environment – higher energy usage from traditional bulbs or an inflated e-waste stream due to engineering choices made in bad faith is something I can’t answer.
No Excuse for this, a waste of resources.
More crap from China….
Well, I have a case on the Milk Frother from some uh, well known maker. It seems that a thermal fuse insists in popping every now and then, demanding full disassembly and replacement of the ludicrously cheap component – again, with the maker insisting in “buy a new model”. Substituting the fuse gets things going again, until next failure.
My theory here: the heater where the fuse lives is embedded in a PCB. It is controlled by PWM by the microcontroller, which also gets feedback from a thermistor to keep consistent temperature – making it theoretically impossible for a software failure that would trip the fuse by sheer accident. The thermal fuse continuity is checked right when the unit is turned on, yielding a red “I’m dead, see?” flashing signal.
I wonder if the firmware has some sort of “yeah, user already made a lot of milk, time to ignore that thermistor reading, fry this fuse and reset myself” routine….
Oh, I forgot to mention “weird shaped one-way screw heads that make dismantling a daunting task”.
Yep, this crap is not uncommon.
Former client had a weird circuit on their widget. Did not make sense to me. Told the project engineer that if the microprocessor trips ‘this’ circuit, then the fuse will blow. His reply was, ‘that is the exact intention.’ That is, the widget was designed to blow the fuse after whatever amount of time or whatever certain conditions occured. The fuse could not be changed – it was soldered, with a big glob of epoxy covering the circuit.
People are generally evil when it comes to money. Full stop. No exception. Myself included.
Hm..I am professionell hardware developer myself and I think it it is strange that the capacitor die in this product because of the low ontime. How many times did you use a vacuum cleaner in a week? One hour max I would think. So I would say in this product the real reason is a more hidden design flaw.
BTW: I did not own a battery vacuum cleaner. I think it is stupid to develope, build and buy something like this for so power hungry devices when there is a socket everywere. .-)
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