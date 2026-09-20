Getting rid of rodents like squirrels, mice, or groundhogs is a lot like digging a hole on the beach. No matter how much you remove, it’ll always fill back in. So, while [Super Valid Designs] could keep trapping and “removing” the mice in his chicken coop, more will always work their way back in. His theory is that removing them live from the chicken coop and placing them some distance away will be more effective, and with this semi-automated ski lift that traps them and carts them off, it might end up being less work too.
The build comes to us in roughly two parts. The first is the gondolas, which not only cart the mice down the hill to freedom but also double as the mousetrap themselves. They are placed in the chicken coop, and a trap door on the ceiling with bait causes the mice to fall inside. 3D printed with acrylic windows, they are a luxurious way for a mouse to travel. At the bottom, another trap door opens onto a pile of brush, releasing the mice. The second part is the lift, built hastily out of wood and other parts lying around. After much hiking up and down the hill, [Super Valid Designs] eventually got it working properly and reliably toting the mice and automatically releasing them at the bottom of the hill.
It’s a bit too early to tell if this method is more effective than more traditional methods of dealing with mice. But it was at least a fun way to deal with the problem while he also works on more effective methods of preventing the mice from getting into his buildings in the first place. There are some simpler catch-and-release mousetraps out there as well if a ski lift is out of the question for whatever reason.
7 thoughts on “Ski Lift Removes Mice From Chicken Coop”
Whatever this slop is, I only read the first half of the first paragraph and most certainly I’m not going to watch the video. Let the content creators eat themselves like rats in a bucket they are.
Less work? no. Definately not.
Better at creating googletube click revenue?
Probably.
What’s funny (or maybe not so funny) is these days I can tell which projects are yt videos before I actually see that it’s a video. It’s a certain style of project that’s fundamentally designed to be entertainment. I’m kinda sad that diy culture has become so saturated with it. It’s not a good reference or inspiration for your own projects because the incentives are so wildly different.
I can respect this. Not gonna watch the video, but I can respect the effort and concept. I have found a few ridiculous solutions in my time.
I haven’t tried to monetize them, but I have generally had gainful employment that paid far more than any monetization would be. If I were a half generation younger, that might not be the case, which makes me a bit sad. But I’ll keep doing my thing, be happy a few hundred people watched a video of mine, or a few thousand read an instructable, and move on with life without getting nasty. Life is too short.
(Election season is upon us, and, to be kind, some of my neighbors are in a cognitive dissonance that has them vibrating at x-ray frequencies…. I am now in Halloween mode, which involves preparing for trick or treaters, maintining my parade and hayride equipment, and enjoying one of the few genuinely excellent “pumpkin” beers. Hipp-o-lantern)
Nothing that couldn’t be fixed with a woodchipper
Yawn,
Responding to tripe is so tiring.
If you catch mice, you need to kill them. Transporting them a little ways away and dropping them on a brush pile doesn’t really stop them. They just come back inside. If you drop them far enough away that that can’t find their way back (ie several miles) you’re just helping spread disease.
Precisely. If you have a rodent infestation, even killing the ones you catch may still not solve the problem. So releasing them back few feet away, pointless.
If I was cynical, which I am, I’d say the whole exercise is to clickbait some Youtube likes rather than genuinely attempt to tackle a rodent problem.
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