Hackaday Europe 2026: Bare Metal Made Easy

When we talk about programming in “bare metal,” it basically means writing software that runs right on the hardware with no operating system or abstraction layers in between. This gives the program the most direct possible access to peripherals and memory, with the tradeoff being that you don’t get the protection and ancillary features that come with an OS.

Sylvain Huet came down to Hackaday Europe 2026 to talk about making bare metal easy. Not just by ignoring operating systems and ever-bloating dependencies, but by rethinking the way we approach software development and by building a transparent platform from the ground up.

Down To Brass Tacks

Sylvain begins the talk with a look at where his own computing journey began. Back in 1982, he got his hands on a Thomson TO7, with just 8 kilobytes of user RAM and a 6809 CPU. The best way to have fun with the hardware was to work straight in assembly. “It was easy to understand everything about your computer,” notes Sylvian of the simplicity of the platform. “There was almost no hidden side in this computer.” Of course, change was fast in that era, and a bit over a decade later, Sylvain was working on a Metaverse-like product called Second World, before moving on to work on Nabaztag in the early 2000s—a charming Wi-Fi enabled rabbit launched just as wireless networking was hitting the mainstream.

The through-line across all these projects was that much of the work was done at the bare metal level—often useful when it’s desirable to work as close as possible to the hardware peripherals or to maximise performance. Sylvain then contrasts this with how things are often done in this modern era. A poignant example was showing pictures from an airport during the CrowdStrike outage of 2024. Where once upon a time a flight schedule display might have been a purpose built device running on very simple hardware, these days it’s common to just kit out flat screen monitors with entire Windows computers behind them. It’s a convenient way to build, but as Sylvain explains, this complexity sometimes comes at a cost. He then shows that such a display can be very easily built with a Raspberry Pi running a bare-metal program with no operating system at all—with no automated security updates enforced by an outside OS provider, or any such heavy-handed management required. Since it’s coded to do one job from the ground up, it’s much less likely that the software falls apart due to some outside update or the collapse of some obscure dependency that nobody on the development team was even aware was included.

Sylvain talks about a “new minimalism”—where “all you need to understand should fit in your single brain.” It’s not just about working at the bare metal level, but about creating systems where a single developer actually understands the project from top to bottom. Of course, there are limits to the size of a project any one person can completely understand, but for some applications, this can be a useful guiding principle. The talk also explores how we use things like outside libraries. Sylvain calls this the “low-level paradox”— wherein the more sophisticated a task is, the more we rely on black boxes to do parts of the work for us. It’s a fast way to develop, but quickly adds thousands of lines of code to a project and enables us to avoid understanding some of what’s actually going on under the hood.

To this end, Sylvain has created the Minimacy language. It’s intended to enable development with fewer dependencies, black boxes, and operating systems, while maximising the capacity for understanding. It’s concise, linear, and safe, with strong static typechecking and type inference. You can work with it using the Minimacy virtual machine, which combines an instant compiler and a virtual processor that can run the code. It’s 100% open source, and is written in less than 900 kB of C—both which support the ideal of being within the realms of a developer’s ability to understand the whole stack. Indeed, Sylvain demonstrates just how light it is by running a Minimacy game off a floppy disk on a modern UEFI laptop. The idea is that a Minimacy VM could run on a variety of different hardware, allowing near-bare-metal access for Minimacy code while still maintaining some level of portability across systems.

Sylvain also demonstrates the Minimacy Machine. It’s powered by a Raspberry Pi RP2350, running at 150 MHz, with lots of useful peripherals, including Ethernet connectivity, an OLED display, an SD card reader, and a real time clock. Armed with all that, it’s a platform that can run Minimacy code and allow the development of devices that run without relying on lots of outside dependencies or a heavy OS built for more general purpose tasks. It exists as a transparent software and hardware stack for developers to build upon.

Overall, though, Sylvain’s talk isn’t just about Minimacy or programming in bare metal. It’s about finding simplicity where it makes sense. Working in bare metal isn’t for everything of course, and the vast majority of us will continue to use operating systems across all sorts of applications where they’re necessary and useful. However, in the advanced age we live in, it’s sometimes good to remember that stripping away unnecessary layers of abstraction often makes a lot of sense, because they can distract us from the simple tasks we’re trying to achieve in the first place.