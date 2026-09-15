Hackaday Europe 2026: Bare Metal Made Easy

When we talk about programming in “bare metal,” it basically means writing software that runs right on the hardware with no operating system or abstraction layers in between. This gives the program the most direct possible access to peripherals and memory, with the tradeoff being that you don’t get the protection and ancillary features that come with an OS.
Sylvain Huet came down to Hackaday Europe 2026 to talk about making bare metal easy. Not just by ignoring operating systems and ever-bloating dependencies, but by rethinking the way we approach software development and by building a transparent platform from the ground up.
Down To Brass Tacks
Sylvain begins the talk with a look at where his own computing journey began. Back in 1982, he got his hands on a Thomson TO7, with just 8 kilobytes of user RAM and a 6809 CPU. The best way to have fun with the hardware was to work straight in assembly. “It was easy to understand everything about your computer,” notes Sylvian of the simplicity of the platform. “There was almost no hidden side in this computer.” Of course, change was fast in that era, and a bit over a decade later, Sylvain was working on a Metaverse-like product called Second World, before moving on to work on Nabaztag in the early 2000s—a charming Wi-Fi enabled rabbit launched just as wireless networking was hitting the mainstream.
The through-line across all these projects was that much of the work was done at the bare metal level—often useful when it’s desirable to work as close as possible to the hardware peripherals or to maximise performance. Sylvain then contrasts this with how things are often done in this modern era. A poignant example was showing pictures from an airport during the CrowdStrike outage of 2024. Where once upon a time a flight schedule display might have been a purpose built device running on very simple hardware, these days it’s common to just kit out flat screen monitors with entire Windows computers behind them. It’s a convenient way to build, but as Sylvain explains, this complexity sometimes comes at a cost. He then shows that such a display can be very easily built with a Raspberry Pi running a bare-metal program with no operating system at all—with no automated security updates enforced by an outside OS provider, or any such heavy-handed management required. Since it’s coded to do one job from the ground up, it’s much less likely that the software falls apart due to some outside update or the collapse of some obscure dependency that nobody on the development team was even aware was included.
Sylvain talks about a “new minimalism”—where “all you need to understand should fit in your single brain.” It’s not just about working at the bare metal level, but about creating systems where a single developer actually understands the project from top to bottom. Of course, there are limits to the size of a project any one person can completely understand, but for some applications, this can be a useful guiding principle. The talk also explores how we use things like outside libraries. Sylvain calls this the “low-level paradox”— wherein the more sophisticated a task is, the more we rely on black boxes to do parts of the work for us. It’s a fast way to develop, but quickly adds thousands of lines of code to a project and enables us to avoid understanding some of what’s actually going on under the hood.
To this end, Sylvain has created the Minimacy language. It’s intended to enable development with fewer dependencies, black boxes, and operating systems, while maximising the capacity for understanding. It’s concise, linear, and safe, with strong static typechecking and type inference. You can work with it using the Minimacy virtual machine, which combines an instant compiler and a virtual processor that can run the code. It’s 100% open source, and is written in less than 900 kB of C—both which support the ideal of being within the realms of a developer’s ability to understand the whole stack. Indeed, Sylvain demonstrates just how light it is by running a Minimacy game off a floppy disk on a modern UEFI laptop. The idea is that a Minimacy VM could run on a variety of different hardware, allowing near-bare-metal access for Minimacy code while still maintaining some level of portability across systems.
Sylvain also demonstrates the Minimacy Machine. It’s powered by a Raspberry Pi RP2350, running at 150 MHz, with lots of useful peripherals, including Ethernet connectivity, an OLED display, an SD card reader, and a real time clock. Armed with all that, it’s a platform that can run Minimacy code and allow the development of devices that run without relying on lots of outside dependencies or a heavy OS built for more general purpose tasks. It exists as a transparent software and hardware stack for developers to build upon.
Overall, though, Sylvain’s talk isn’t just about Minimacy or programming in bare metal. It’s about finding simplicity where it makes sense. Working in bare metal isn’t for everything of course, and the vast majority of us will continue to use operating systems across all sorts of applications where they’re necessary and useful. However, in the advanced age we live in, it’s sometimes good to remember that stripping away unnecessary layers of abstraction often makes a lot of sense, because they can distract us from the simple tasks we’re trying to achieve in the first place.
8 thoughts on “Hackaday Europe 2026: Bare Metal Made Easy”
So it’s a VM with a specific purpose in mind. Think Zork machine, minus game-specific elements, plus elements to virtualize common hardware, plus it’s intended to run on bare metal.
The philosophy and logic of ‘minimacy’ is good; no, it’s freaking outstanding. It all sounds great until you read the docs and see the use of yet another application-specific programming language.
I suppose it could be avoided and use this with straight ANSI C/assembly and a lo-pwr device. Oh wait, being doing that with stuff such as TI 430 or Atmel 2313 with a few well-documented support ICs, but only recently, like for the last 30 years.
Sorry about the snark, but that’s just me giving up in my declining years.
When someone discusses a novel software project/approach and its presentation or a poster contains those “modern-style” cliparts as if ripped from some Android app UI, my spidey senses are tingling… no, no, they are outright telling me to GTFO, because it’s a trap.
24 years in embedded engineering (of which 17 years was automotive) does that to a man.
i guess i’m happy that there are such a diversity of tools available today but this one seems to me like a contradiction.
i hate overly-complicated systems…i have many times struggled to find the 10-100 lines of logic buried under thousands or millions of lines of wrapper / boilerplate / structure / extraneous features. i wrote my own assembler for pic18, my own braindead ‘compiler’ for stm32, and my own c runtime / bootloader for rp2040. and on my todo list is building my own ‘from scratch’ usb device stack for rp2040, but it’s pretty low priority at the moment.
like, it drives me crazy that when i was debugging marlin (3D printer firmware), one of the things i ran into was a difference in behavior between the avr sdk that debian apt installed for me, and the arduino avr sdk that other people use. i think of marlin as ‘to the metal’, why am i in dependency hell? on the other hand, using all those layers of abstraction has allowed marlin to remain relevant across a lot of different boards / chips!
so the last thing i want is a little boutique OS that provides a ton of features like networking. my desire to get to the metal is in tension with my desire to have a network stack ready-made for me, and as a developer / project manager, i have to decide which side will win. they can’t both win!
a lot of times in these projects, i do invent a domain-specific language…but i do not want to learn someone else’s! defeats the whole purpose of holding the whole problem in my mind.
Don’t use Debian unless you’re into doing Larecroftian IT archeology.
Well, my friends, I have a question for you:
If we’re using HALs (Hardware Abstraction Layers) for developing on our favourite MCUs, is this still a bare-metal development or not? And what if we have to use an RTOS?
Btw, 900 Kb of C code is quite a lot, what makes you think this is small?
Why do everyone that says “let’s get close to the metal”, always immediately follow that up with “here is a new programming language”?
If you want to be on the metal, code in assembler. If you don’t want to do your own variable or memory-management, code in something higher-level. You cannot do bare-metal, AND not be concerned with memory and variable management. I think by now, the number of programming languages must be approaching the number of stars in out galaxy…each one of them doing (or claiming to) exactly the same as every other language before them. Microproccesors have all been working according to the same basic principals for over half a century…a new language is not goint to change the way they operate.
As far as higher-level languages go, C has been with us for decades now. It is obiously very effective, otherwise it would have been dropped long ago…
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