In a recent video [Jeff Geerling] addresses an issue discovered with the Raspberry Pi firmware, specifically how since around 2024 the firmware locks down what RAM size and even module is supported. This isn’t an issue that is widely known, probably because most people just use the board as-is, but it can be an unpleasant surprise for those looking to upgrade or repair their Pi.
Naturally there is a valid reason for wanting to prevent unscrupulous RAM module changes, with a [Geekworm] blog post from earlier this year detailing this exact issue and how each board is marked with a specific code that identifies the model, RAM size, RAM manufacturer and such. Based on the earlier linked forum post and also a 2025-era GitHub ticket on the rpi-eeprom project, the resulting symptoms seem to vary from not seeing the additional RAM to the board not booting at all.
Although you can go back to an older EEPROM firmware image to work around this, it’s still very annoying that this is even a thing. As also noted by [Jeff], the primary frustration here is probably one of ownership. When you can upgrade the RAM on just about any device you can buy, including a modern GPU and even Apple computer, but not on a Raspberry Pi board that loves to flaunt its open source/hardware credentials, then something is very much off.
In the end it’s highly unfortunate that Raspberry Pi has chosen this path that feels a bit too much like the hardware pairing that companies like Apple got rightfully called out on.
20 thoughts on “Raspberry Pi Locks Down RAM Upgrades”
raspi has no open source credentials. the product has many strengths but it has always been worst in class at openness.
Don’t they contribute a fair amount to the Linux kernel?
They supply several closed source binary blobs to make their RF, boot process, USB and other peripherals, GPU etc to work, but that’s standard practice in SoC manufacturers so I don’t hold that against them (too much)
Blame broadcom not the foundation
I wonder if this decision has something to do with the European Cyber Resilience Act which implies a certain lockdown of hardware of many manufacturer (not that it mandates it, but manufacturer like to comply regulations by taking the path of least resistance)
I find that if someone has gone through the pains of desoldeing the old RAM and soldering a new one, switching to and older EEPROM firmware seems like a small price to pay.
Maybe, but the new eeprom firmware might solve other problem and even fix vulnerabilities so staying in an old version ins’t a solution. I guess reversing the eeprom firmware would be a good project to overcome this lockdown.
Cute, but there should not be a price, it’s something you own and expect to be free of such shenanigans.
Each RAM chip model has defined timings to use it properly. And even beyond the model the production series. This becomes especially significant with anything faster than DDR2. Think “calibration”
Just read this from three days ago: https://hackaday.com/2026/09/19/coreboot-hikes-the-bay-trail-to-dram-initialization/
So you can´t just swap RAM chips and expect things to work flawlessly. This is not a conspiracy, it is just how things work !!!
If one wants to get the best performance from the CPU-RAM tandem, one HAS to use tight timings, thus narrowing what chip / model / series can be used. That those calibration values are delivered as a blog form the RAM manufacturers is another different problem. It is done principally to ensure a reliable use of the sold RAM chips.
Imo, given the proprietary firmware, using custom chips and not providing full schematic diagrams at the very least, RPis aren’t worth it.
Agreed…I stopped buying Pi after the 2B (32-bit v1.1 board). There are many other SBCs out there, that do give out full schematics and datasheets.
People should stop complaining. It is very easy to deal with companies that exhibit behaviour that are morally and/or ethically ambiguous…stop buying their shit. They will either self-correct, or go under (in which case, good riddance). Only complaining about it turns into a whack-a-mole exercise, because they never change. Interact with them using a parameter they do understand…their bottom-line.
Dumb as dog excrement. Who do they think they are? Apricot? :-)
Could be that they are trying to protect against people selling boards with less ram as if they have more? (then again, seeing the current prices, not sure anyone is buying any Pis)
After having watched the video, it still wasn’t fully clear to me why Raspberry would lock this down.
But looking at it from a business point of view, and ALSO from a consumer point of view, it’s perfectly understandable. If I were a Chinese gangster, I would try to get ram for really cheap, say a party of rejected 8GB ram chips sold straight at the back door of a factory. I could then make quite some nice money by buying 2GB Raspberries and converting them to 8GB, with my rejected, just-about working, 8GB crap chips. I’ll just force a few guys who are in my debt to do the soldering for free, or pay them $10 per board or whatever. I would probably put $100 per sold Raspberry straight into my pocket. Sell 1000 of them, and that’s at least $100,000.00 dollars profit.
The customer wouldn’t know the difference. But half of them would surely get stability problems, and will complain about the declining quality of Raspberry’s products. And that directly affects Raspberry, even if they are not responsible at all for those instabilities.
China is filled to the brim with unscrupulous “businessmen” who would do such a thing, given the chance. If those “businessmen” sell totally random chips marked as being some other highly sought-after chips, they are also fully capable of the scheme I picture here.
As a consumer of Raspberry PIs myself, I do welcome this, because it forces those unscrupulous Chinese gangsters to look elsewhere for their scams, and I can buy safely.
Of course, those scammers can still revert to an older firmware, and still sell me their crap. That’s unfortunate, I can only find out after I receive it. Basically that really means that I can’t buy Raspberries on AliExpress anymore without running the risk of being scammed.
This is exactly the reason why Apple locks down their hardware so tightly. It’s to prevent scammers from hurting Apple.
I am not against China at all, but the real fact is that China is full of scammers who try to take advantage of us. Because they very well know that we’ll never be able to come after them anyway.
Better would be for Raspberry to just sell boards without any ram, and let the customer buy their ram themselves. But that will probably need a new format of carrier (simm) for the rams, something small and low-profile, while still being able to reach high speeds. Raspberry could sell them themselves initially. Probably within a week China will have copied them and sell them with crap rejected ram chips for 1/10th of the price. But at least everyone now has a choice, and the risk is with the customer and not with Raspberry.
Just think about how much crap rejected ram there will be floating around now. Demand is insatiable, factories are working at their limits, and there must be mounds of rejects just waiting to be sold through the back door by a factory worker who’d like to ride a Mercedes Benz instead of a Baojun.
You don’t have to lock down such modification. Just to make them evident and alert the customer of it. This would be the best solution as it would still allow tinkerer to upgrade their own RAM (at their own risk). Given that they have OTP fuses to detect just that but they instead chose to lock down says much about their anti-customer strategy.
I personally think that the Raspberry PI 5 has gone beyond the “tinkerer”. The prices are much higher than their predecessors, and you get quite good desktop performance. I think it has moved into the realm of cheap desktop computers, and their audience is much more the people who are looking for something cheap as a second or third desktop computer, or maybe a home cloud, Home Assistant, and other such things. They are not so knowledgeable as you think, and are an easy target for scammers, I think.
I might be wrong, of course.
A more or less solution for Raspberry could be to provide an un-locked-down version of firmware, which does make it possible to upgrade the ram and the firmware, but also makes it absolutely clear at boot-up time that the device does not fall under warranty or even support. Like in big letters which can’t be missed.
it may be what they were thinking, but i don’t think this is realistically a problem. one of the strengths of raspberry products is that they are reasonably inexpensive even through reputable channels (it’s why i love rp2040 more than stm32). there’s already a ton of raspi-like products on alibaba, many of which use elements of raspi branding. but the reputation of raspi is through sites like adafruit etc. “someone bought a counterfeit through an irreputable vendor” is not a problem worth fixing. the vendor will earn the poor reputation, not raspberry.
I personally don’t find €194 “reasonably inexpensive” for a low-end computer with only 8GB ram. :) Especially as seeing that the base model 5 with 2GB ram only costs €71.
That 6GB of extra ram costs €123, while an 8GB SODIMM is only about €40.
Raspberry’s ram is 3x-4x more expensive than the going price of other ram on the market.
I didn’t do the math, but that might be even more expensive than what Apple is charging for ram.
I know it’s because of the current shortage, don’t have to explain that to me. ;) I’m just illustrating how crazy the situation is, right now.
Upgrade LOL. Infinitely more likely outcome is someone rips off the 8 GB ram chips, installs 512K chips, sells it as a 8 GB for 8 GB price.
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