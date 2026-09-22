Tiny Scratch-Built Cyberdeck Is In Mint Condition

[Salim Benbouziyane] shows off his TN Deck, a tiny custom cyberdeck built into an Altoids tin. It’s a skillful build that really makes the most of the available space, and includes not only screen and keyboard but also rechargeable power supply and speaker.

The TN Deck is built around the Raspberry Pi Compute Module Zero, which is essentially the same as a Pi Zero W but in a more compact, castellated PCB form factor intended to be integrated into other designs. [Salim]’s custom PCB also handles power, sound, and puts a custom keyboard at the front running QMK, which is pretty much the best choice for custom keyboards and macropads of all kinds.

The keyboard itself is mostly 3D printed. Each button consists of a dome tactile switch on the PCB, covered with a thin and flexible membrane printed in TPU and topped with 3D-printed keycaps. The markings are courtesy of [Salim]’s desktop IR laser marking machine, because a little trial-and-error with lasers can yield good marks on 3D prints. [Salim] says the keys don’t have much travel and the ergonomics aren’t the best, but what it lacks in comfort it makes up for in small size and economical design.

We also really liked [Salim]’s use of a printed drill guide for putting precise holes in the Altoid tin for things like an audio jack, taking the guesswork out of tool positioning.

Some cyberdecks are made to suit specific needs, and others are made for the love of the game. The TN Deck is one of the latter and [Salim]’s previous CM Deck was a bit of both. We can’t wait to see what he makes next.