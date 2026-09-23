A JavaScript OS For The ESP32

Given the incredible power of modern microcontrollers, we’ve seen quite a few attempts to turn them into more general purpose computers over the years. KryonOS from [Haris] is the latest, and it takes a slightly different path from the norm in that it’s a JavaScript based operating system for the ESP32.

It takes the form of an OS with a simple GUI and graphics library, and a built-in JavaScript runtime interpreter. It runs on a wide variety of ESP32 boards with screens, including the ubiquitous Cheap Yellow Display. It has full access to the SD card filesystem, and an API for using the hardware. Perhaps most interestingly it has an app store for downloadable software, which immediately reminds us of Europe’s Badge.Team. Their SHA2017 badge spawned a succession of devices that continues to this day, and offered a similar experience using Python.

We like this project, and think it has potential due to the ease of JavaScript development for so many people used to working with the web. There was a time when Python running on microcontrollers sounded pretty far fetched, and look where we are now.