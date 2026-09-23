Audio Spectrum Analyzer On An ESP32 Display Board

A slick spectrum analyzer used to be the kind of thing that would have been tricky to include in a DIY project, but as [Mirko “mircemk” Pavleski] demonstrates, a modern microcontroller like the ESP32 can handle the task with nothing more than a display panel and a few passives.

This particular example is built around the CrowPanel 3.5, which combines the powerful microcontroller with a 480×320 touch screen LCD. But there’s nothing inherently special about the CrowPanel, and you could get similar results with whatever display you might have kicking around the parts bin — albeit potentially with some code changes to account for the different hardware.

Beyond the microcontroller and the display, all you need to recreate what [mircemk] has done here is a handful of passives to tame the incoming analog audio signal so it can be piped into one of the analog-to-digital converter (ADC) pins on the MCU.

This project is fairly simple, but if you’re looking for something a little more advanced from [mircemk], don’t worry. The more daring home players can try their hand at recreating this high-voltage X-ray machine made from an old TV vacuum tube.