Old TV Vacuum Tube Turned DIY X-Ray Machine

Just because you probably shouldn’t make a DIY X-ray machine, doesn’t mean nobody would. [mircemk] shows off his DIY unit, how it works, how to use it safely and of course, some pretty X-ray photos of household objects.

The machine repurposes a DY86 vacuum tube from old CRT TVs to emit X-ray radiation. To drive the tube without blowing it up, a rather specialized series of power supplies is needed; a low-voltage DC power supply powers a high-voltage AC inverter, which is then sent through first a transformer, and then a Crockfort-Walton voltage multiplier, to reach the incredibly high voltages needed for such a vacuum tube’s radiation emission to reach X-rays. Naturally, this didn’t go to plan first try, leading to the unfortunate demise of three vacuum tubes (as well as another three which had already lost their vacuums).

Now how do you capture an image with X-rays for a light source? With dental X-ray photo films of course! The dental film is placed behind the object to be scanned, the transmitted X-rays making up the resulting image. After going through the standard process of developing for about 30s, washing, fixing for about half an hour, and washing again, the photos become clearly visible. The best results were obtained at a distance of 10-15 cm an an exposure time varying from 15 minutes to an hour depending on material hardness.