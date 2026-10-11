DECing Out The Homelab With An AlphaServer 2100

Retrocomputer enthusiasts have a bad rap as nerds who just want to play old video games. There’s some truth in this, but the reality is that we’re nerds who want to do all sorts of things with old hardware — everything from consoles to servers. Servers like the DEC AlphaServer 2100 [derelictelectronics] picked up at Vintage Computer Festival Midwest this year. He was kind enough to record a tour for those of us who missed seeing these early Alpha machines in their heyday.

DEC did sell these units with multiple-CPU reports from the get-go, but the [derelictronics] particular model has a single CPU board carrying a 64-bit Alpha RISC processor. This machine from 1994 dates to near the height of the RISC wars when it seemed everyone needed to have their own high-end architecture, all of them RISC. While the machine could host up to 2GB of RAM, the example [derelictelectronics] found only has 256 MB, which was still not a small number for 1994!

He does get the machine powered on around the 20-minute mark, but doesn’t get to see an operating system. We’ve seen before that booting an Alpha machine is a bit different, but the problems he’s having appear to be power-related. Hopefully he gets it up and running with OpenVMS as promised. In the meantime, the VAX-descended OS lives on in the cloud and in the virtual machine of this operating system museum.