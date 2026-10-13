JawnCon 0x3 Kicks Off In Philadelphia This Friday

Philadelphia’s homegrown hacker con returns this weekend, and this time it’s starting a day early to pack in even more talks, demos, and activities. Tickets are still available for anyone who can get themselves to Arcadia University by the end of the week, and as always, students with a valid .edu email address get in for free. The talks will also be recorded for hackers that can’t make it out in person, but of course there’s no substitute for a weekend spent hanging out with like-minded folks.

Now in its fourth year, JawnCon continues to steadily grow and evolve. In 2026, it’s not only getting an extra day, but also a second stage for talks, delivering nearly 30 presentations on everything from board games to modern pager networks. For style points, the schedule is available via HyperCard running on an emulated Macintosh Plus, but you can also just read it off the web page if you insist.

In addition to the talks, there will be exhibits from local groups such as Philly Mesh, PhilTel, and the Open Organisation Of Lockpickers, as well as a dedicated classroom for those looking to study ahead of their amateur radio exams. Attendees can even use a pair of Zebra ID printers to produce custom badges, and we’re sure nothing untoward will happen with them.

Speaking of badges, as in previous years, the organizers drew inspiration from technology of a bygone era. This year’s badge looks like a simple handheld calculator, but it also includes a touch-tone (DTMF) generator, various games, and the ability to link up with other badges.

Powered by an ATmega328P-P, the badge comes in either assembled or kit form and features an edge connector along the bottom of the board, letting attendees slot in their own hardware creations. In classic hacker con style, the badge will be distributed as a bare PCB, but STL and 3MF files to print your own case ahead of time are available.

Stay tuned for our first-hand account of our time at JawnCon 0x3 once the dust settles — or better yet, come out this weekend and see it for yourself.