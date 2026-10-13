ESP-SDR Can Now Transmit

Well, that was fast! Last week, we reported on two apparently simultaneous hacks using the 2.4 GHz radio inside many ESP32 variants that enabled raw access to the radio samples, turning it into a listen-only software defined radio (SDR) platform. Listen only? That’s only half of the SDR story.

Last weekend, [Murmel] got started fixing that, and released an early early version of ESP32 firmware that can also transmit, and got it working with gqrx. He demos it by communicating using a Hellschrieber mode of his own devising between an S3 and a C6. And he didn’t stop there, either. He’s working on 802.15.4 modulation at the moment, which means that maybe soon your ESP32 will speak ZigBee.

This is all in the roughly 2.4 GHz band, but Espressif’s API suggests that the radios will tune down as low as 100 MHz, although we can hardly imagine that the filters are tuned to make that particularly effective. Still, it’s clear that the boundaries on the ESP-SDR are just starting to get pushed.

If the early hacks on the RTL-SDR set off a wave of hacker SDR radio experimentation, and we can only hope that this is the beginning of the ESP-SDR era. Thanks then to [Murmel] – aka [Marble] – and the original hacks coming from the Espargos team for kicking this all off!