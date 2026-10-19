An LCR Meter With Compromises

YouTube, like the Internet, has its plusses and minuses. On the plus side, you can find information on just about anything. On the minus side, you don’t always know if that information is of any value. On the plus side, you can connect to experts who have an uncanny knack for explaining things. On the negative side, you can find people who — let’s just say aren’t. Lucky for us, [Kerry Wong] is very knowledgeable about test instruments, so when we see a review from him, like the one for the ZOYI ZT-XC1 LCR meter and multimeter, we know we will get good information. Check out that review in the video below.

It used to be unusual to have an LCR meter that could measure inductance or capacitance in a home lab. But now it isn’t a big deal, and many multimeters and testers can at least attempt to read these quantities.

[Kerry] noted that the charging port is on the back, which is not very handy, but he also points out it isn’t a showstopper. Oddly, in multimeter mode, the device won’t read capacitance or current, so that makes it less handy as a multimeter.

One of the limitations of many capacitance measurement meters is that they can’t easily account for the capacitance of the test leads. This meter has two adapters that plug into the front of the meter for LCR measurements. That’s great, as long as what you want to measure fits into one of those adapters. If not, then you are out of luck. One adapter fits through-hole components, and the other one is a clever jig for holding surface-mount parts.

We always enjoy listening to [Kerry] talk about oscilloscopes. He even dabbles in reviewing test clips.