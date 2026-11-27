Hackaday Editors Elliot Williams and Al Williams met to review the week in Hackaday. It was a week for hands, in more ways than one, along with a voice assistant that ditches the cloud, a GPU for twenty cents, glasses that help the visually impaired see with LiDAR, and a virtual mechanical watch that shows you exactly how the real thing ticks.

Beyond watch hands, you might like an eighteen-degrees-of-freedom robot hand for under $300 in parts. Or plant your own hands on a spinning wheel to make virtual honey feel sticky and virtual oil feel slippery in VR.

For the Can’t-Miss Articles, Elliot digs into the truth about hobbyist 3D scanning, photogrammetry versus structured light, and why the meshes you get are rarely the CAD models you wanted. Al, meanwhile, looks at how modern smartphones talk to satellites, bent pipes, flying cell towers, and all.

Check out the links below to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments! Or drop us a note at mailbag@hackaday.com.

Download in non-robotic MP3 format.

Episode 396 Show Notes:

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: