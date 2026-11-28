[Martin Woodward] provides a step-by-step tutorial on getting a functional coding AI model running on a Raspberry Pi 5 equipped with an official AI accelerator add-on. This setup involves no remote API calls; everything runs locally and completely offline. If you’ve seen the Raspberry Pi AI HAT+ 2 board but had difficulty grasping how to use it, this project is the missing link.

Under the hood is the GitHub Copilot command-line interface, running natively on the Raspberry Pi. Copilot supports local AI models instead of using paid APIs. By attaching the AI HAT+ 2 — a neural network accelerator — running the qwen2.5-coder:1.5b model at a reasonable pace becomes feasible.

The runtime for the accelerator board serves the model, LiteLLM provides a standard OpenAI-compatible API interface, and Copilot talks to that.

[Martin] provides the exact steps and configuration required to make the Pi boot headless and have everything up and running shortly after power-up. After that, all one needs to do is SSH into the Pi and run copilot in order to get the model started on a coding task.

Sure, qwen2.5-coder:1.5b is a very small model compared to the big offerings, but it’s entirely private and [Martin] claims it’s quite capable for its small size.

As of earlier this year, Microsoft technically advises using Copilot only for entertainment purposes, and while they probably did not have something like this in mind, it does seem to fit the bill.