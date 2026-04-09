[Kerry Wong] Finds SMD Test Clips

One of the many problems you run into when you work with SMD parts is trying to probe the little tiny pins. While we usually watch [Kerry Wong’s] videos for the oscilloscopes, it makes sense that he’d also be looking for probes. The video below shows some cheap probes from China that can clamp onto tiny QFP pins.

The probes look a little like tiny needles, but the needle part isn’t conductive. When you push them, very tiny and rigid clamps come out. On the other end is a pin that will take a female header or, of course, you could connect another test lead to that pin.

As an example, he shows a decidedly dirty Arduino Due and probes the CPU with the tiny probes. Off camera, he put two probes on adjacent pins on the QFP, and it worked just fine. Definitely something we will add to our toolbox.

The probes appear to work with pitches as small as 0.5mm, which covers many common situations. We’ve looked at oddball probes before. Or try making your own solutions.