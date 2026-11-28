Sometimes, you just have to play Quake over a handheld Linux software-defined radio — the LinHT, in the case of [Vlastimil Slinták]. That SDR isn’t set up for WiFi, so [Vlastimil] did what anyone would do: write his own TCP/IP-based packet networking protocol, called Fast Amateur Radio Transport, or FART. Yes, FART. We love it already.

Using the SX1255 in the LinHT handheld, the software modem looks to your laptop like any USB network adapter. Most networks aren’t transmitting on the 70cm amateur band, sure, but packets are packets. That means all your networking software and knowledge already applies, so using FART is a very natural thing.

Speeds are not blistering fast — configured for 25kHz narrowband channels, they get only 14–88 kbit/s, while the 110kHz wideband channels can manage 142–400 kbit/s. Before getting too disappointed, remember that the world used to run on 9600 baud or less, and that’s only 9.6 kbit/s. Some of our readers will remember when 300 baud was enough, and think this radio modem sounds pretty snappy.

As a distance test, [Vlastimil] and coconspirator [Andreas] took their handhelds into the hills in Czechia and Austria, and managed to establish a 161.7 km link with 2 W of power and a pair of Yagi antennae on their LinHT handhelds. Unfortunately, there was too much lag for Quake III to work as anything but a chat client on this test, but they’ve since improved FART to send multiple packets and give interactive priority, getting the protocol snappy enough for gameplay.

Once [Vlastimil] has finished digesting everything from this trip, he’ll release his FART into the world of open source for everyone to enjoy. If you don’t have a LinHT radio, FART will also support the Raspberry Pi with the SX1255 HAT.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a new digital mode on the 70cm band, which is the only wavelength we know of where you can successfully use a ham tin as the antenna.

Thanks to [Wojciech] for the tip!