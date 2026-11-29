One of the annoyances in dynamic random access memory (DRAM) is the need to manufacture ever smaller capacitors for the typical one-transistor, one-capacitor (1T-1C) DRAM configuration. Over the past decades, researchers have studied the possibility of dropping the capacitor and using the floating body effect of current silicon-on-insulator transistors instead. One proposed form here by [Nagare Labs] seeks to even stack a design based on this 1T-DRAM in many layers for potentially very high-density RAM, called Z2RAM.

The concept of 1T-DRAM was first pitched by [S. Okhonin] in 2002, with research continuing since then to make it into a functional design suitable for mass production. As this 2022 paper by [Dongxue Zhao] (and others) shows, there’s still a lot of work to make this type of 1T-DRAM work.

What the design by [Nagare Labs] proposes is a — thus far experimental — hybrid SRAM/DRAM cell in which two transistors are used to either write or non-destructively read a stored charge. This might in some ways be easier, as it theoretically eliminates the need to refresh a cell. Of course, in SRAM a state is stored using a rather definitive latch-based circuit, whereas both traditional DRAM and these new types have to store a certain number of electrons.

So far, the Z2RAM design is struggling with stability issues, keeping it firmly stuck in the R&D labs for now. As the company behind it has attached itself firmly to the AI ecosystem, it probably at least stands to attract a lot of funding. If they do manage to bring it to the market, it could mean SRAM-like latencies at DRAM-like densities, which would be rather nifty.

Want to really learn about DRAM? Try building your own.