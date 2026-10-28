You might fondly remember the days of the Intel 486, but you probably don’t have one on your desk anymore. If you’d like to emulate that classic hardware, you can now do it in your browser, thanks to [Jan de Jager].
What [Jan] has built is a 100% browser-based emulator for an Intel 80486DX2-66 PC. Obviously, it’s not just a CPU that’s being emulated here—[Jan] has gone so far as to throw in the motherboard and ISA/VLB adapter card emulation necessary to make this a real and functioning computer that runs inside a solitary browser tab.
It’s all written in ES6 JavaScript. It will happily run SeaBIOS, VGA BIOS, FreeDOS 1.3, and a whole bunch of classic games, like Wolfenstein 3D, Duke Nukem, and DOOM. There’s even a control panel where you can configure the PC how you like, from storage to expansion cards and all the rest.
Once upon a time an emulator was an application you had to download and run, hoping all the while that your new machine had enough grunt to emulate the classic hardware of your desires. These days, we have endless piles of CPU cycles to throw at everything and you can do it all within a browser. Or even on a tiny microcontroller, if you feel like it!
3 thoughts on “Emulate The 486 In Your Browser”
I see we’ve strayed from the light of v86 and gone to lazy LLM ports of 86box/PCem to Javascript, eh?
Whatever happened to that LLM project tag that was used like twice and then never again here? Frustrating.
In my graduate real time course in the 90’s, I coded programs and then a full rtos on a bare metal 486.
And I still can’t find this interesting in 2026.
“Features: Full Intel 80486DX2 CPU + 80487 FPU”
I’m confused. I thought I remembered 486 DX as having the FPU built in and SX being the one that did not have an FPU but a separate 80487 could be added if your motherboard supported it. Although, I don’t remember anything about DX vs DX2.
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