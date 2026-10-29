Robot Picks Up Othello

Experience is a great teacher. Ask [Jeneus], who, in high school, tried to make a program that played Othello. It didn’t go well. But years later, the idea produced an impressive Othello robot. At first glance, the robot looks a bit like a 3D printer with an aluminum extrusion XYZ motion system. But there’s a lot more to it, not to mention the software to play the game. Check it out in the video below.

The Z-axis has a vacuum system that can pick up clear tokens and place them on the board. If you know the game, you might remember that on a real board, players have to flip the tokens as they “capture” pieces. The robot has a smarter way to go. The tokens are clear because they are lit with one of two colors. So flipping the token is a simple LED color change. The LEDs also flash a different color to show you where you can move.

The device uses laser-cut components and 3D printed parts in PLA and TPU. Of course, there is a camera for the computer — a Raspberry Pi — to see the board. Overall, a very nicely done project. We’ve seen several checker and chess robots. We wonder if some of them could also play Othello?