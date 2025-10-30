100-Year Old Wagon Wheel Becomes Dynamometer

If you want to dyno test your tuner car, you can probably find a couple of good facilities in any nearby major city. If you want to do similar testing at a smaller scale, though, you might find it’s easier to build your own rig, like [Lou] did.

[Lou’s] dynamometer is every bit a DIY project, relying on a 100-year-old wagon wheel as the flywheel installed in a simple frame cobbled together from 6×6 timber beams. As you might imagine, a rusty old wagon wheel probably wouldn’t be in great condition, and that was entirely true here. [Lou] put in the work to balance it up with some added weights, before measuring its inertia with a simple falling weight test. The wheel is driven via a chain with a 7:1 gear reduction to avoid spinning it too quickly. Logging the data is a unit from BlackBoxDyno, which uses hall effect sensors to measure engine RPM and flywheel RPM. With this data and a simple calibration, it’s possible to calculate the torque and horsepower of a small engine hooked up to the flywheel.

Few of us are bench testing our lawnmowers for the ultimate performance, but if you are, a build like this could really come in handy. We’ve seen other dyno builds before, too. Video after the break.